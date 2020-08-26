Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An Abia traditional ruler and some local government officials have been accused of collecting money from a bereaved family before given approval for the burial of their mother.

Investigations revealed that some monarchs and local government officials abused government measures put in place to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, by collecting money ranging from N1,000 to N5,000 before such approvals are given.

A man, who simply gave his name as Eke from one of the communities in Abia North, narrated how he went to his community to collect attestation form from his traditional ruler and he was asked to pay N1,000.

Eke alleged that after paying the money to his traditional ruler for the burial form, when he went to the local government headquarters to get approval for the burial of his mother which comes up next month, he was forced to tip some council officials with N5,000 to get the approval.

“When contacted, Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs, Gabriel Onyendilefu, said his ministry had no control over those handling COVID-19-related issues, including the monarchs and council officials.

COVID-19 Committee Chairman and Secretary to State Government, Chris Ezem, did not pick his calls and respond to sms.