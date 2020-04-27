Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A first-class traditional ruler in Abia State, HRM Eze Isaac Ikonne, has called on federal and state governments to provide journalists on the frontlines covering the COVID-19 pandemic with palliatives.

Eze Ikonne said that journalists, as professionals working round the clock under hazardous conditions in the coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, deserve better treatment from governments across the country.

The monarch made the remarks at his palace in Aba over the weekend while giving out food items and cash to groups in the state to cushion the negative effect of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Some of those who benefitted from the monarch’s benevolence included his subjects, the Brotherhood of Cross and Star Bethels and some media houses in Abia State.

He said he gave out the food items, which include rice, noodles, yams and onions, because of the hardship on ordinary Nigerians as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown.

While commending the state government for the lockdown which he said would help in checking the spread of the virus, the monarch, however, called for the provision of palliatives to those most affected by the necessary measures.

Eze Ikonne appealed to the government to use traditional rulers when distributing food items and other palliatives to the people for effective delivery.

“Government should always use traditional rulers when giving palliatives to the people during this COVID-19 pandemic because they are closer to their subjects.”

He appealed to security agents in the state not to sabotage the efforts of government by extorting money from people and allowing them free movement.