By Enyeribe Ejiogu

Arising from the need to curb the second wave of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Abia State government has imposed fresh measures to stem the tide of the rapidly spreading virus.

In a statement on Thursday, signed by the Secretary to the Abia State Government and Chairman of the Abia State Inter-Ministerial Committee on COVID-19, Mr, Chris Ezem, a lawyer, the state government after holding an interactive meeting with the leadership of Abia State Traditional Rulers Council, religious leaders, security agencies and some select stakeholders in the state, at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia, announced a set of measures, aimed at reducing the spread of the virus.

The government directed nightclubs to shut down even as it advised the people of the state to keep away from them. In the same vein, all eateries would henceforth operate on take-away basis and must maintain all COVID-19 protocols at their premises, which include hanging notices that urge visitors to wear face masks, provide running water and sanitisers at their premises.

The government warned that contravention of the regulation by hotels and eateries would attract a fine or act a fine of N100,000.00 and the defaulting premises would be sealed off.

The government particularly enjoined all churches to reduce their congregational size to 50 members in attendance per stream of in-person service, stressing that all worships streams for the day must end at 2pm on Sundays and Saturdays whichever is applicable. The government further said that all weekly activities must be limited to two activities only, whilst vigil and crusades have been totally banned. All places of worship must strictly observe other COVID-19 protocols.

It directed that “COVID-19 market committees should be revived,” noting that they must ensure total compliance with all protocols at all markets,” and warned that that markets that contravene the regulations would be promptly closed down.

With the re-imposition of the measures to curtail the COVID-19 spread, the government said that henceforth attendance at all burials and weddings must not exceed 50 persons, who must maintain social distancing and observe other COVID-19 protocols. Traditional rulers of communities must liaise with the local government chairman of the relevant area and set up enforcement committees made up of people of integrity to ensure compliance. The enforcement committee is at liberty to stop any burial or wedding in contravention.

Similarly, all public places, ministries and parastatals must paste at their entrances “No face mask, No entry” signs. The government also banned all cultural festivals till further notice. Government will hold responsible the traditional ruler of any community that contravenes this directive.

Wearing of face mask is now compulsory and any contravention would attract a fine of N5,000.00, the government warned.

It assured that community testing and sample collection were ongoing in all the 17 LGAs of the state.