Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Saturday, inspected food and other relief materials at the central food bank, ahead of the stimulus package distribution across the state.

Abiodun, who was on the visit to ensure quality assurance in content, bagging and logistics, said the exercise was targeted at 500,000 homes.

He said while the number of targeted beneficiaries may not reflect everyone, it would achieve the objective of the exercise which is to reach the poor and the vulnerable.

The governor, however, declared that his administration will not condone any act of sabotage, exploitation or compromise, noting, “the exercise would be closely monitored.”

He further promised to continue taking seriously, the welfare of the people in the state, even in unforeseen situations as the lockdown.