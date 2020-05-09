Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Poised to encourage medical personnel in their battle against COVID-19, Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has increased hazard allowance of health workers from 200 to 300 percent.

The governor also put in place life insurance policy for the doctors and other frontline workers in the health sector.

Abiodun disclosed this on Friday evening, when he met with the representatives of health workers in the state at his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

“I want to inform you that we have put in place life policy for our health workers. We would have started immediately, but we will wait to go along with the Federal government which is also planning similar programme,” he pointed out.

The governor, who noted that his administration was determined to provide adequate health care services to the people, also informed that health workers would be appropriately accommodated in the new minimum wage.

Abiodun said he was impressed with the spirit of negotiation, adding that their requests and resolutions with government was a pointer that they were concerned with what was going on in the health sector.

“What transpired was because we have not been engaging each other as much as possible. I am impressed with the spirit of negotiation. Your requests and resolutions point to the fact that our health workers are concerned with what is happening in the health sector,” the governor noted.

While enumerating efforts of his administration to reform the sector, Abiodun said prior to the outbreak of the pandemic, rehabilitation of hospitals had commenced with 236 primary healthcare centres across the state, appealing to the health officers not to allow issues degenerate, but keep communication open with government.

In her remark, the Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, described the state health workers as people with passion who are ready to give their all in the sector.

She lauded the governor’s efforts at revamping the sector, saying things are looking up for good.

Speaking, representative of the health workers, Femi Odubote, lauded the state government for addressing their concerns, adding that they would continue to do their best in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and other health challenges in the state.