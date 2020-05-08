Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Moshood Adebayo

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has decried the spate of abscondment of patients in isolation centres, warning that the trend posed a great risk to the lives of healthcare workers and other Nigerians.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, who stated this at yesterday’s daily briefing, said Nigerians should consider ongoing efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 as a war. He regretted that reports from various parts of the country indicated non-compliance with the ban on inter-state travels and other measures put in place to halt the spread of COVID-19.

“These are unusual times and the seemingly calm atmosphere should not be construed as a return to normalcy. Non-compliance is manifesting in several ways and could be costly in the future. It is important to remember that this is a war in which every Nigerian is a combatant and must resist any effort by a few individuals or groups to endanger our collective survival,” he said.

Oyo State government, on Wednesday had announced that two among the 33 active cases being managed for COVID-19 absconded from an isolation centre.

While lamenting the abscondment of patients, Mustapha appealed to state governments to provide adequate security around isolation centres to prevent the escape of patients.

“The PTF has become aware of a number of challenges associated with management of the isolation centres. These have manifested in the form of protests over welfare, abscondment from centres and loud complaints based on the assumption by persons under observation, that drugs must be administered.

“The first two are unhealthy developments capable of undermining the containment measures and putting the lives of care managers and frontline workers at risk. Similarly, persons in isolation are encouraged to follow the direction and instructions of experts during their stay as treatment to be administered would largely depend on the evaluation of the doctor. We, however, urge all state governments to continue to pay attention to the welfare of people in isolation and for security agencies to provide adequate security around such facilities to prevent escape,” Mustapha said.

He said the high level of non-compliance with the ban on inter-state travels had resulted in a high number of vehicles finding their way across many state borders despite the curfew and border restrictions. He also decried that the lack of respect for timing and the curfew also resulted in heavy traffic gridlock where many motorists spent the night following the enforcement of the curfew.

“There is the increasing level of abuse of exemption granted to vehicles conveying specified goods. Reports across the country show that they continue to hide passengers with the intention of ferrying them across state boundaries and continual transportation of Almajiris across state borders is still evident.

“I have highlighted the foregoing as it relates to the road transportation sector to underscore the dangers inherent in the seeding of the virus across states. I, however, commend the security agencies for their vigilance in apprehending and prosecuting violators. It is worrisome, however, to note reports received about isolated cases of compromise by some security operatives. We urge the various commands of the security agencies to enhance their monitoring machinery to ensure that we do not only achieve the objective of stopping the spread of the virus but also prevent the good name of the services from being tarnished. We also implore all Nigerians to alert security agencies whenever they witness the violation of these guidelines,” he said.

FG may be pushed to review guidelines

The national coordinator, Dr. Sani Aliyu, has warned that the Federal Government may review and change lockdown guidelines, if compliance continues to be a problem.

He said: “While we have allowed the relaxation of the lockdown, we are putting measures in place to curb COVID-19 spread. Our modelling shows that the positive effects of full compliance with the eased lockdown will be very similar to the effect of a full lockdown. This is why we need everyone to fully comply with all the guidelines issued. Please, respect and follow all the guidelines we have instituted. If we continue to see violations of these guidelines, we will be pushed to review and possibly change them.”

…Makes U-turn on home isolation

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has made a U-turn on the PTF’s earlier position on the protocol of self-isolation of returning travellers into the country.

“The policy we have now is that anybody arriving Nigeria from anywhere, whether by air, land or by sea will go into quarantine for 14 days. During those 14 days, they will be observed for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 disease. They will be tested at the beginning and at the end.

“We don’t have a provision for isolation at home. At the very beginning, we had that provision that, if you came in and did not have a symptom, you isolate at home. Since then, all the cases we are dealing with now came in and multiplied. In order to reduce the incidence of cases coming in and then forming clusters of new infections, the provision has now changed to what we call isolation-one or quarantine.

“Quarantine is for those who have not been confirmed or who are under isolation. If, during the period, signs and symptoms show up, they will be tested. If they are positive, they will go to treatment centres. If, after 14 days, they show no symptoms or signs and they are tested and are negative, they are free to go. That is the protocol we have now.”

‘Cures’ for COVID-19

Mustapha also spoke on various claims to inventions and cures for COVID-19.

“The PTF, as part of its mandate, remains supportive of and receptive to outcomes of research. It, however, finds it imperative to re-iterate its position on the need for such discoveries to undergo the scientific validation processes. The PTF is aware that the Complementary and Alternative Medicine Department, of the Federal Ministry of Health has been evaluating such claims and forwarded some that have met the preliminary requirements to the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to carry out the necessary procedures for listing.

“At the briefing on May 6, we urged professional bodies and trade associations, community and religious bodies, along with other relevant stakeholders to take up the challenge of creating awareness on COVID-19 and also project into the post-COVID-19 era.

“I am pleased to inform you that the Nigerian Institute of Architects has taken up this challenge and has in addition conveyed the commitment of members of the institute in all states of the federation to offer free consultancy services (design, remodelling, supervision etc) for COVID-19-related infrastructure such as isolation centres, test laboratories and upgrading of health facilities. While the PTF deeply appreciates this offer and looks forward to receiving such from other professional bodies, we urge all state governments to save costs by taking advantage of this offer,” he said.

10 Sanwo-Olu staff test positive, gov, wife test negative

No fewer than 10 members on the staff of the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have tested positive for COVID-19. However, the governor, and his wife, Ibijoke, tested negative twice consecutively to the disease.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on his official Twitter handle yesterday, urged residents to continue to adhere strictly to preventive measures outlined by medical officials in the state.

Abayomi reiterated the need for Lagos residents to continue using face masks “so as to flatten coronavirus curve in the state.”

“I am glad to announce that COVID-19 Incident Commander, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the First Lady of Lagos, Dr. Ibijoke, have consistently tested negative to the virus following three consecutive tests conducted on them recently.

“However, 10 persons associated with Lagos State House in Marina have tested positive to COVID-19. On behalf of Lagos State Government, I implore you all to continue to embrace the use of face masks and observe all precautionary measures. Aside this, residents should also ensure that they engage in physical distancing, hand washing and other personal hygiene. All directives on easing lockdown in Lagos State remain in force,” he said.

Abayomi, yesterday, also announced two more deaths from COVID-19 infection, saying that the number of confirmed cases in the state had increased to 1,324.

He did not provide additional information on the age, sex, nationality and medical history of the deceased: “Lagos recorded two more #COVID-19 related deaths, bringing total deaths associated to COVID-19 in Lagos to 33.”

The commissioner recalled that the state had on May 6 recorded 82 new cases of COVID-19 infections, which brought the number of confirmed cases to 1,324.

According to him, about 37 more patients have fully recovered, while 19 females and 18 males, including an Indian, have been discharged. “The total number of COVID- 19 patients discharged in Lagos State is now 358.”

Abayomi appealed to residents to adhere strictly to directives, aimed at preventing further transmission of the virus in the state.

The state has 915 active cases with two patients evacuated and 16 transferred to Ogun and Ondo States.

Data from the Africa Region of the World Health Organisation show that there are 51,239 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,006 deaths recorded across Africa.