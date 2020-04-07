PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

Researchers at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi have developed a prototype ventilator which is cost-effective and efficient to treat victims of CoronaVirus.

The team, made up of technologists, engineers and other professionals, also fabricated an aerosol box that can be used to protect medical doctors and other health personnel treating a positive patient from being infected by placing the box to cover the head, mouth and nose of the patient.

Also developed is an automatic spraying machine that can effectively spray anyone going in and coming out of a room considering that one of the ways of getting infected is by touching an object earlier touched by an infected person.

The Vice Chancellor of ATBU, Professor Muhammad Abdulazeez, who took journalists round the invented machines, explained that the efforts were in line with the objectives of the university as a centre of research and invention which has excelled in over the years.

Professor Abdulazeez said that considering the high cost of procuring ventilators and other equipment needed for the treatment of COVID-19, Lassa fever and other infectious diseases, the university decided to go into deep research and was able to come out with prototypes of the machines.

The VC said that, lack of funds was the major impediment to the mass production of the machines.

He called on government at all levels to as a matter of urgency contact the Mechatronics Engineering Department of the university for mass production of the machines at a moderate cost.

“We are not in this to make profit but to contribute to the fight against infectious diseases particularly COVID-19 and Lassa fever,” he said

Abdulazeez commended the team that worked day and night to ensure the production of the machines.

“Despite the ASUU strike and other issues, these people came out to ensure that we got to this point. They have demonstrated that they are patriotic citizens of Nigeria and have the people at heart. We are indeed grateful to them,” he said.

The VC then expressed confidence that the machines developed by the university can stand the test of time, compete with any other one from anywhere because according to him, “our people are qualified professionals who have been tested and certified”.