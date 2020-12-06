The total confirmed COVID-19 infections in the country jumped to 68,937 on Saturday as Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC ), reported 310 new Coronavirus (COVID-19 ) cases in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the country has conducted about 791,539 tests since the first COVID-19 case was announced in February.

According to it, the number of deaths rose from 1,179 to 1,180 with one addition.

The public health agency stated that the FCT took the lead with 128 new infections, followed by Lagos with 86, while Kaduna and Kastina recorded 26 and 20 infections respectively.

Other recorded cases were as follows: Rivers, 19, Oyo, seven, Benue, Edo, Jigawa and Ogun, five each, while Bayelsa and Kano had two cases each.

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre activated at Level 3 had continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The health agency reminded Nigerians that the fight against COVID-19 required a collective effort from all.

“Everyone has a role to play to reduce the risk of COVID-19. We must all remember that we can come in contact with infected people with no symptoms.

“Protect others as they take responsibility to protect you. Wear a face mask. Observe physical distancing. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water,” it advised.

The NCDC said that it was committed to building functional structures that would strengthen the fight to rid Nigeria of the pandemic.

“This pandemic has challenged us greatly; it has also provided us clarity on what we need to do to secure our future. History will not judge us kindly if we fail to act,” it said. (NAN)