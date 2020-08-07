Music superstar Azeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley), was on Friday arraingned at the Abuja mobile court where he was slammed a fined of N200,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols when he hosted a concert in the city.

The Lagos state-based singer is also to publish a public apology in any national newspaper.

The FCT Administration filed a four count charge against him for hosting a concert in Abuja in clear violation of COVID-19 directives on June 13, 2020.

Magistrate Idayat Akanni handed down the fine to the Lagos based musician after he pleaded guilty to the four count charge filed against him.

The concert at the Jabi Lake Mall elicited public outcries with many who attended breaking protocols at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Naira Marley was said to have flown in a chartered plane meant for a Lagos Judge to the Federal Capital Territory for a concert on Saturday, July 13.