Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidential Task Force on coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, has warned that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is one of the red spot where community spread of the virus is prevalent.

The Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made this disclosure Friday, while receiving donations of PPE worth N10 million from Rotary District 9125, led by the Governor, Victor Onukhugwa.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), Olusegun Adekunle, the SGF while enlisting the help of Rotary International in taking the COVID-19 awareness campaign, to the communities, said 20 local government areas currently contributes 60 percent of the cases in the country.

The PTF had said that as at June 1, only Cross River State had not recorded a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The report put the Cases Fatality Rate (CFR) at three per cent.

As at June 1, the 20 councils Mainland, Abuja Municipal, Mushin, Eti-Osa, Tarauni, Katsina, Alimosho, Maiduguri, Kosofe and Dutse.

Other are Ikeja, Nassarawa, Oshodi/Isolo, Apapa, Amuwo Odofin, Oredo, Bauchi, Lagos Island, Surulere and Ado Odo/Ota.

Mustapha lamented the level of compliance describing it as abysmal saying, “and that is why there is community spreading. We want to sensitize Nigerians on the dangers of this.

“We urge Rotary to help us take the awareness further. The risk management team is available to share strategy with Rotary International.”

The SGF who noted that the ravaging effect of the coronavirus is there for everyone to see, said it has impacted both governance and the economy negatively.

He said: “It is for us to strategist for a new way of life.

“A good number of staff have not been at work for the past four months. The impact of this in the economy is glaring.

The fatality rate is quite high. We keep telling Nigerians that please these are not just numbers but brothers, sisters and colleagues that has passed on.

“Some groups and clubs have been trying hard for us to control this. The resources needed is enormous to fight the virus.”

Mustapha commended Rotary District 9125, for the donations, noting that some of the items were scare commodity being chased after by some other countries in desperate need of them.

The SGF said: “We acknowledged that the donations are useful. The items are being chased globally, even if you have resources you might not get it.

“The donation is gratifying because hundreds of medical personnel have been infected perhaps due to lack of kits. It will be used judiciously and it will be accounted for. We received this items with gratitude.

“We must form a chain and therefore we cannot afford to have a weak link in the chain.”

In his remarks, the District 9125 Governor, Dr. Onukwugha, congratulated Nigeria for being certified as polio free country.

He said since the outbreak of coronavirus, the club has donated materials to the less priveldge and vulnerable groups.

According to him, “We have come here with PPE to donate to what you have. We are happy that we have provide these items.

Beyond this, we are keen to ensure that Nigeria is COVID-19 free. We have people on the field doing advocacy, before COVID-19 we have advocating for hand washing.”

Items donated,sterile gloves, Latex examination gloves, facemasks with shield, Surgical facemasks, N95 facemasks, KN95 facemasks, Disposable Theatre gowns, Waterproof Aprons, Safety goggles, Theatre caps, Shoe covers, Hand-sanitizers 300mls, Infrared thermometers and 9V batteries for thermometers.