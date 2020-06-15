Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Ministerial Task Team on COVID-19 has sealed Jabi Lake Mall for violating the Presidential Task Force’s directives on the ban on public and social gatherings as well as the dusk to dawn curfew put in place to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Chairman of the Taskteam on COVID-19 Restrictions, Attah Ikharo, lamented that despite several warnings, the management of the mall opted for a concert which featured Naira Marley. He said they also conducted business activities which exceeded the normal hours allowed by the authorities.

He disclosed that the Administration has secured a judgement from a mobile court headed by Magistrate Idayat Akonni, who sat in the Mall’s premises in Jabi to seal it for two weeks.

Ikharo, who said a three-count charge has been brought against the management of the Mall, explained that the seal order was necessitated by the the unlawful and embarrassing event at the mall Friday night.

Asked if the FCT Administration plans to declare Marley wanted, Attah replied: “He flew in to Abuja Friday from Lagos and returned same day. We are convinced that the Lagos State government which had in recent past had an unpleasant experience with the artiste will do the needful since he also breached the inter state travel ban.”

Daily Sun gathered that the FCT Administration may move further and trace the whereabouts of guest who attended the concert and quarantine them for 14 days. A source who spoke to Daily Sun, said the FCT Minister or the COVID-19 Committee will make a official statement after which they will swing into action and trace those who attended the concert.