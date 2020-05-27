Fred Itua, Abuja

FEDERAL Capital Territory Ministerial Enforcement Task Force on CO- VID-19 Restrictions has arrested 29

commercial motorcycle operators, popularly called Okada riders who were on their way to Lagos.

The team said the motorcyclists

were hiding in a truck with registration number LFA 837 ZX, which

left Lafia in Nasarawa State, but was

intercepted yesterday at the AYA

Bridge in Asokoro District of the FCT.

Driver of the truck, Samaila Samiya, said

he was carrying fine stones used in making

marbles and tiles loaded in Taraba State and

was heading to Lagos, but that on getting to

Lafia, he decided to pick passengers after they

agreed to pay N2,000.

Musa Simon, a passenger on the truck, said

he was a commercial motorcyclist who left Lagos in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown and

was returning with others apprehended to

resume work following threats by motorcycle

owners to sell off their motorcycles should

they fail to resume work.

Addressing newsmen in Eagle Square

where those arrested were arraigned before

a Mobile Court, Chairman of the Task force

team, Attah Ikharo, lamented that “despite the

series of arrests, prosecution and turning back

of violators by the FCT Administration, many

persons are yet to fully comply with the Presidential directive on inter-state travel ban.”

He said the truck and all its non-human

contents would be impounded until the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.