Access Bank Plc has rewarded 10 customers with N1million each and 28 female customers with N100,000 each in its DiamondXtra monthly draw.

Speaking at the live draw which held at the bank’s Head Office in Lagos at the weekend, the Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu, said the DiamondXtra initiative is the bank’s little way of creating value and meeting the needs of its customers during the current trying times.

“We understand what our customers are going through this period, and the bank is committed to providing them with a world class banking experience via our digital platforms while rewarding them for their patronage and savings culture. DiamondXtra is the best banking product in the country at the moment and I urge Nigerians to sign up to the most rewarding way to save.”

Also commenting on the draw, Group Head, Consumer Products and Propositions, Adaeze Umeh, said the bank rewarded 10 customers with N1 million each and 28 female customers with N100,000 each in the WomenXtra draw category , adding that Access Bank was gearing up for the quarterly draw next month where it will be rewarding more than 1,000 customers with various cash prizes.

“To be a part of the reward scheme, all you need to do is to open a DiamondXtra account by dialing *901*5# and fund the account with N5,000, with an increased chance of winning for every N5,000 saved. It’s even more exciting that both existing and new customers are eligible to win, simply by opening & maintaining their DiamondXtra account”, She explained.

DiamondXtra is an interest yielding hybrid account, which allows deposits of both cash and third party cheques. Hybrid means a combination of both savings and current account features.