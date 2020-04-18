Chinwendu Obienyi

To ensure Nigerians have easy access to their funds, carry out seamless transactions especially due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) period, Access Bank Plc, recently, a revolutionary mobile banking solution called the AccessMore app.

The newly launched app is an innovative mobile application that offers a ’more than banking’ experience; built on cutting-edge technology, offering tailored and personalised services, ease of use and excellent customer experience.

Speaking during the launch of the app, Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, noted that considering the situation of the COVID-19, Access Bank needs to be more present and relevant in the lives of its customers.

Wigwe said, “We have risen to the challenge to ensure our customers have access to their funds to carry out transactions while keeping safe at home by providing not just uninterrupted service but superior service. To deliver on our promise to continually give our customers ‘more’, we worked with first class tech experts to build the AccessMore app to suit our customers’ lifestyle and meet their financial needs.

As we mark our first anniversary post-merger with erstwhile Diamond Bank, this new addition to our array of solutions is in line with our promise to adopt the best of both institutions”

He added that the AccessMore mobile app doesn’t only deliver the best combination of both mobile apps, but accommodates the unique needs of existing users delivering the best mobile banking experience on a world class platform.

“Some of the unique features of the “AccessMore” mobile app include: dashboard personalization of theme and favourites, interactive promotional messages, intuitive beneficiary selection, and of course more rewarding banking experience” he said.

Also speaking,Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu, explained that the bank is using the opportunity to reward its loyal customers who stood by the bank throughout the merger period.

“From April – December 2020, we will be rewarding customers who complete ten (10) transactions using either our USSD service *901# or any of our mobile apps (old Access Mobile, old Diamond mobile and the new AccessMore app) per month. Every multiple of 10 transactions qualifies customers for a ticket in the quarterly draws. So, the more a customer transacts in multiples of 10, the higher his/her chances of winning.

Our customers can download the new AccessMore mobile app from their Android Play store or IOS app store. We would like to use this opportunity to inform our valued customers that the old Access and Diamond mobile apps will still be available and active till 2022 to give customers adequate time to migrate to the new mobile application”, Victor concluded