The Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycles and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN) says it has set up a task force to arrest members who violated Ogun government’s directives to curtail the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The ACOMORAN Chairman in the state, Mr Kayode Sowunmi, disclosed this in an interview in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had, on Monday, ordered motorcycle riders not to carry more than one passenger and also ensure regular use of face masks and hand gloves.

Sowunmi explained that the association had continued to sensitise and educate its members on the dangers associated with the virus, saying it was important to adhere strictly to all the safety protocols.

He noted that members of the association had been following the directives of the state government on how to avoid contacting and spreading the deadly disease.

Sowunmi warned that any member, who violated all the warnings and the government’s order, would face the wrath of the law, adding that all hands must be on deck now to fight the virus.

He said that the association had purchased and distributed face masks, hand gloves and sanitisers to its members.

“The state government’s directive that we should not carry more than one passenger is for our own good and we must abide by it.

“We have told all our members to comply with all these directives and we have set up a task force that will enforce the directives.

“Anybody, who fails to comply with the directives, will be arrested and handed over to the police for necessary action.

“We have sent signals to all our branches and units across the state to comply with the directives, as money without health is nothing,” he said. (NAN)