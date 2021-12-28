(NAN)

Dr Hassan Musa, an activist, on Tuesday sensitised 50 traditional and religious leaders on the uptake of COVID-19 vaccine to reduce the spread of the virus and create awareness on issues around the disease in Bauchi State.

Musa, who is an expert in public health, stated this while presenting a paper at a one-day stakeholders’ public sensitization meeting in Bauchi.

He said that the community leaders were key drivers in advocacy, awareness campaigns and demand creation, saying leaders should disabuse the minds of faithful on false information, myths, and misconception about COVID-19.

“By doing so, we protect ourselves and have full ownership of prevention and reduce transmission of the virus from individual level and to the general public,” he said.

In a remark, Malam Aliyu Muhammad, the Chief Imam of Shehu Awak Mosque, expressed satisfaction over the presentations on COVID-19.

He pledged to spread the information on COVID-19 vaccine and outline protocol to improve public health.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was supported by MacArthur Foundation and the Center for Information Technology and Development (CITAD).