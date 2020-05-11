Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Adamawa COVID-19 Index case and four other persons have been discharged from the isolation center after testing negative for Covid-19 twice, in consistence with NCDC protocols.

The state government had on April 21, 2020, announced the first case of Coronavirus in the state and subsequently seven other people in connection to the index case were brought in and tested for Covid-19.

All the seven persons tested negative to Covid-19 and were later discharged, although other cases were recorded in various parts of the state.

The state government had earlier last week eased the lockdown but maintained some of the safety protocols to prevent the community spread of the disease including a sustained ban on inter state travels.