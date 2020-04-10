Billy Graham Abel, Yola, Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto and Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Members of the Adamawa Coronavirus Containment Committee have called on the Federal government to review the state status in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and allow the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Yola to commence immediate testing for Coronavirus.

Commissioner of Health, Abdullahi Isa, who made the call, during a press briefing yesterday added that the FMC Yola had the relevant technology and equipment to commence testing for the virus.

He explained that the state had been grappling with challenges of sending samples to Abuja and had to rely on the magnanimity of the air force to transport samples to Abuja as a result of the lockdown situation in country.

Addressing the press on the preparedness of the committee he said, so far, there had not been any confirmed case of the virus in the state, explaining that of the six suspected cases in the state, four have returned negative and the other two on close examination, did not fall within the profile of Coronavirus cases.

“We want to give special thanks to the Nigerian Air force who have been helpful and instrumental in the transportation of samples for testing in Abuja, which has been a difficult task so far.

“But, we would want to appeal to the federal government to look into the possibility of reviewing the status of Adamawa State and allow the Federal Medical Centre Yola to commence testing for Coronavirus in the state, giving the challenges of sending samples to Abuja.

“The FMC Yola has optimal facilities to commence testing for the virus and it is expedient that we begin testing here because we would have been in a mess if not for the Air Force.”

Giving update on the Coronavirus status of the state he said: “We had six suspected cases in the state but four of them have returned as negative.

“While the other two upon close examination by our surveillance team, the indices did not meet the criteria for Covid-19, so the cases were dismissed outrightly and the patients have been doing fine after treatment.”

Explaining the capacity of the isolation centre in the state he said: “We are aware of the federal government’s requirement for a three hundred bed isolation centre we are working on it.

“Magnanimously, the Catholic Bishop of Yola, has closed down the seminary in Yola and has offered the facility to the state government when the need arises, to be used as Isolation centre and that place can contain about two hundred beds.

“Also, Musa Garba, has offered his annex to be used as Isolation centre the facility can contain about ten to fifteen beds, so we are gradually inching towards the three hundred mark but we are not there yet.

Also reacting on whether there is a possibility for extension of the lockdown in the state he said: “the decision to extend the lockdown depends on the review of the situation but the situation in Bauchi calls for concern but so far there is no case in Gombe and Taraba but we are monitoring the situation but the decision would be after the review of the lockdown situation.”

The commissioner used the occasion to the commend the people of Adamawa for their support for the Fintiri -led government and for complying to the lockdown regulations which helped in still keeping the curve flat in Adamawa state.

While commending a philanthropist, Emeka Ofor , for donating a trailer load of medical supplies to the state government, he explained that the donation contains testing kits, personal protection gears for medical practitioners, among other valuable materials.

Tambuwal extends Inter-state ban by two weeks

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has directed that the ban on inter-state movement will continue for another period of two weeks.

He disclosed this during a consultative meeting with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar and other stakeholders yesterday in Sokoto.

The meeting was convened to review the subsisting ban after they received a situation report on the state’s response to the disease from the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Ali Inname.

According to Inname who briefed journalists after the meeting, the state government, in addition to directing all staff on levels 12 and below to work from home during the extension period, appealed to citizens to stay clear of assembling in large numbers for the purpose of merry making in celebration of any kind.

He said the governor expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their role in keeping the COVID-19 pandemic at bay in the state within the period under review.

Tambuwal also extended appreciation to the security agencies in the state for tackling those wanting to breach the lockdown.

Before the stakeholders meeting went into a closed-door session, Tambuwal appealed to the people of the state to know that the disease is real.

He asked them to step up surveillance as the disease is getting high in neighbouring Niger Republic, thus the need for citizens of the state to desist from travelling to the Republic until the situation becomes normal.

In his remarks, Sultan Abubakar also expressed gratitude to the governor and reiterated to the people that the disease is real.

He enjoined people to be vigilant and prayerful “as prayer is the shield of the believer”.

The Sultan advised the people of the state to maintain personal hygiene, social distance, read and acquire information about the disease.

Total lockdown in Kwara State

Kwara State Government has announced the total lockdown of the state as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, (in the state, starting from 6 pm today till further notice.

Announcing the lockdown, Deputy Governor and Chairman Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr. Kayode Alabi in Ilorin yesterday said it was part of efforts to prevent the spread of the virus, following the official confirmation of two people infected with the virus in the state.

He, however said, foodstuff sellers and operators of medicine shops and banks would be allowed to operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 10 am and 2pm.

Alabi, however said as part of the measures to ensure compliance on the new directive on the part of residents, the committee had incorporated security agencies as part of the enforcement team.