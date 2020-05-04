Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Adamawa State has recorded seven (7) new cases of the coronavisrus disease bringing the total confirmed cases in the state to twelve (12).

This was confirmed by the Secretary to the State Government, Bashir Ahmed, who is also the chairman of the Adamawa State COVID-19 Containment Committee.

Five of the new cases were said to be contacts of the first confirmed case in Mubi local government who is a medical doctor.

One of the cases was reported in Lamurde, while another case was reported to be one of the two escaped patient from the isolation centre.

Bashir said the state would continue its aggressive contact tracing of the new cases to curtail community transmission.

He urged residents to remain calm and observe all safety measures stipulated by the government and medical personnel.