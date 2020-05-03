The Adamawa state Government on Sunday denied receiving 42 COVID-19 patients from Gombe state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an online paper on Saturday reported the alleged transfer of the patients by Gombe state.

Reacting to the development, Mr Basheer Ahmed, the Secretary to the Adamawa State Government, described the reports as “untrue”.

Ahmed, who is the Adamawa Chairman of COVID-19 Containment Committee, told NAN that the state received only 38 travellers from Gombe.

He said that the samples of the travellers were sent to Abuja laboratory for test and results of 29 came back as negative.

“It is incorrect to say 42 COVID-19 patients of Adamawa origin were handed over to Adamawa government from Gombe state.

“During lockdown the governors had agreed on interstate travel ban and all persons travelling to a state are to be quarantined and observed for 14 days.

“And based on this protocol, Gombe state had actually handed over 38 of such travellers of Adamawa origin to us,” Ahmed said.

He further stated that based on the advice of World Health Organisation technical partners, the remaining nine travellers were advised to go on self-isolation for 14 days. (NAN)