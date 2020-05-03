Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Coronavirus patient who escaped from vehicle transporting them to Yola has been found and moved to Yola Isolation Center.

A mild drama was reported to have however happened in the state as one of Adamawa indigenes, a returnee from Lagos via Gombe, is reported to have escaped from the bus transporting him and thirty seven other passengers to Adamawa after testing positive at Gombe Isolation center.

The news of his escape is said to have caused no small scare among community as he was reported to have ran into Numan, then into Lamurde and into Waduku, a suburb of Lamurde local government in Adamawa state, based on a viral audio recording by a community leader appealing to the patient to return.

Giving details into the incident the Adamawa state commissioner of Health, Prof. Abdullahi Isa, explained that the state government has been briefed by the Gombe state government that certain Lagos returnee Adamawa state indigenes detained in Gombe quarantine facility, would be returned to the state.

While they were being returned, the person that tested positive, alighted the bus and trails of him went cold in Ngurore.

Explaining the incident Isa said, “There were some indigenes of Adamawa who were detained at Gombe isolation Center.

“Gombe state government has made it a rule to detain all travellers returning from other parts of the country, to Gombe or through Gombe and have them tested.

“So, some of these returnees who happened to be Adamawa state indigenes were detained and tested in Gombe and one of them was positive.”

Abdullahi Isa noted that, “The mistake they made was that they bundled them together in some vehicles to be returned to the state.

“While on transit, the person who tested positive alighted from the vehicle and and ran away, the person was followed up to Ngurore from where he disappeared.

“As at the moment, his number is still switched off but Gombe state government has provided us with their phone numbers and contact details, so we are still tracking him.”

Speaking to Daily Sun, the chairman Numan local government area, Innocent Koto said, “We have been able to find him this morning and we have sent him to the Yola Isolation center.

“When we found him, he was not showing any symptoms and his temperature was still normal, but we have followed all the laid down protocols to ensure public safety based on information gathered from the Executive Secretary, Public Health of my local government.

“We are currently advising the public who had contact with him to come forward so as to forestall against any public health crisis.”

Speaking to Daily Sun, a resident of Demsa local government Kuti Laori said, “I have not heard about any escaped Coronavirus Patient but I believe he will be found.”

On whether there have been complaince in the area with respect to lockdown and other public health guidelines, he said, “Yes of course, here in Demsa, everyone seems to be aware of the Coronavirus guidelines.

“If you extend the hand to someone here, no one will even take it.

“The use of hand sanitisers are still very common and in most communities and churches, there are facilities for hand washing.”