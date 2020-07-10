Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Adamawa State government has suspended indefinitely the resumption of classes for students in primary six, Junior Secondary Schools and for final year Senior Secondary Schools Students scheduled to be sitting for WAEC, NECO and other relevant examinations.

This was made known in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Wilbina Jackson and made available to newsmen, over the weekend in Yola.

Jackson said, this development was in response to the reality in the turn of events that necessitated the federal ministry of education to reverse its decision on school resumptions and the need for stricter measures to be enforced in curbing the spread of COVID-19 pandamic.

According to the commissioner, “The federal ministry of education has insisted that opening schools will expose students to the dangers of the virus which will prove counter productive in the nation’s fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandamic

“Thus, schools will remain closed until the pandemic drastically subsides.”

She said, “As a committed government, the ministry under the leadership of the executive Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintri, has put in place school on air program for all category of students to learn at the comfort of their homes, hence education must strive in all given conditions.

“The state ministry of education, after due consultations is obliged to submit to the recommendations of the federal government and that of the Adamawa state government.

“Therefore, schools in Adamawa State will remain closed until further development emanates from the center.”

The state government had earlier fixed 4th of August, 2020 as the resumption date for primary six, JSS three and for final year senior secondary school students.