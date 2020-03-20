Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Amid coronavirus fears, the Adamawa State government has ordered the closure of all public and private schools in the state in order to prevent the easy spread of the scourge.

Adamawa State government further instructed that all schools must complete examinations and shut down schools by 27th of March, 2020.

This was made known in a statement by the Adamawa State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development in Yola.

The state government said the measure was precautionary one meant to safeguard the lives of people in the state in view of the mode of transmission of the disease.

The government said: “This becomes necessary and urgent due to the mode of transmission update by the professionals in the health sector.

“Meanwhile health talks, personal hygiene should be intensified among students and pupils.

“All schools must conduct their examinations and close on Friday 27, March 2020.

“The above should be highly adhered to by all authorities concerned,” the statement said.

Although the duration of the closure was not specified, the ministry urged all students and pupils to maintain personal hygiene.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Professor Abdullahi Isa had earlier said that the state government was contemplating the closure of all schools in the state to curtail the spread of the virus from berthing into the state.