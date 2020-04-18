The Secretary to the Adamawa State Government (SSG), Mr Bashir Ahmed, said that 99 persons intercepted from Lagos and Ogun states had been quarantined in the state.

Ahmed, who confirmed the development to newsmen on Saturday in Yola, adding that the returnees were indigenes of Adamawa and among them were women and children.

He said the returnees were intercepted on Friday along Adamawa – Gombe states border on their route from Lagos and Ogun.

He said immediately, after the interception, they were ordered to be isolated in two centres in Numan and Demsa Local Government Areas.

Ahmed, who is also the State Chairman, COVID -19 Containment Committee, expressed concerns that state governments in the region should team up and collaborate to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

” The affected returnees after verification were from Lagos and Ogun states and they had been isolated for observation for 14 days, in line with the guidelines issued by the state government.

“59 of the returnees have been isolated at the Numan facility, while 40 of them have been quarantined at the Kpacham facility in Demsa local government area of the state,” Ahmed said.

He appealed to Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba state governments to ban inter-state travel to contain the spread of the disease into the region.

Adamawa state is yet to record an index case of the infectious disease.