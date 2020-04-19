Billy Graham Abel Yola

About 100 persons returning from Lagos and other states have been quarantined as part of the Adamawa State Government protocol for curbing the transfer of Coronavirus into the state.

The affected returnees, who are mostly factory workers from Lagos and Ogun States, Sunday Sun learnt, would be isolated and observed for 14 days, in consistence with the directives issued by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

Currently, 59 of the returnees have been isolated at the Numan facility, while 40 of them have been quarantined at the Kpacham facility in Demsa local government area of the state.

Chairman of the state COVID-19 containment committee and also the Secretary to the State Government, Bashir Ahmad, ordered the isolation of the returnees, at the weekend.

The SSG who led a team of experts and security operatives to monitor compliance with the interstate travel ban, expressed worry that state governments in the region were not collaborating in the lockdown.

He therefore, appealed to Gombe, Bauchi and Taraba state governments to enforce the interstate travel ban, in order to contain the spread of the virus in the region.

Adamawa state is yet to record an index case of the infectious disease.

The state governor had earlier Tuesday, declared that all travelers into the state would be detained in an isolation center until they are certified to be free of the disease before they would be allowed into the state.