Billy Graham Abel Yola

Adamawa State has recorded eleven new COVID-19 cases making the total number of confirmed cases in the state to thirty eight.

Making the confirmation, Wednesday during a press briefing, the Adamawa State commissioner of health, Abdullahi Isa, said so far, three people have died of the infection in the state.

“11 new cases have been recorded in Adamawa State,” Isa said.

According the commissioner of health, twenty patients have now been discharged, so far after they were treated noting that the state is having 18 active cases.