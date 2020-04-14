Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

NCDC, in a tweet on Tuesday, said that 14 of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, two in Abuja, one each in Kano, Akwa Ibom and Edo states.

It said: “As at 09:20 pm 14th April, there are 362 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths. The number of states with confirmed cases of COVID-19 has hit 19.”

Meanwhile, a breakdown of cases by states indicate that Lagos has 203 cases, FCT – 58, Osun – 20, Edo – 16, Oyo – 11, Ogun – 9, Bauchi – 6, Kaduna – 6, Akwa Ibom – 5, Katsina -5, Kwara – 4, Kano – 4, Ondo – 3, Delta – 3, Enugu – 2, Ekiti – 2, Rivers -2, Benue – 1, Niger – 1 and Anambra – 1.