Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Aero Contractors has offered its fleet, both fixed-wing and helicopters, to the Federal Government for airlift of configuration materials, medical equipment and personnel in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Captain Ado Sanusi, who said that it is the contribution of the airline in support of the government’s fight against the virus and treatment of those already infected.

Sanusi said that the aircraft would henceforth be at the disposal of the Presidential Task Force for the Control of Coronavirus in Nigeria, headed by the Secretary to the Federal Government of Nigeria (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

The Aero CEO urged individuals, corporate organisations and others to support the government to overcome the pandemic that is besieging the world.

He commended the efforts the Federal Government is making so far in the fight against the pandemic and urged Nigerians to abide by its emergency directives in order to protected from the scourge.

“We at Aero Contractors have decided to offer our fleet to the federal government, all the aircraft in the fixed-wing and rotary, to deploy at its disposal in the fight against COVID-19. This is what we have decided to do to support government.

“I am impressed by what the Task Force is doing so far and I believe that our little contributions will help them. They can use the aircraft to airlift relief materials, medical equipment and personnel.

“I use this opportunity to implore Nigerians to follow instruction by the federal, state governments and the task force so that we will protect ourselves from this pandemic,” Sanusi said.