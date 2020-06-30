Monica Iheakam

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN ) has explained the reason behind the non-disclosure of the names of the two athletes selected by the World Athletics ( WA), as beneficiaries of the relief funds handed out to athletes worldwide to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement by the AFN, seven Tokyo 2020 Olympic games bound athletes from Nigeria qualified for the grant based on the guidelines released by the World Athletics in May 2020, but out of the seven, two have been contacted by the WA of the success of their application.

While expressing delight that Nigerian athletes are beneficiaries of the relief fund, the AFN said it would keep the identities of the athletes hidden until all formalities were concluded by the WA.

“The WA has not announced the names of the athletes who are beneficiaries, they’ve only contacted the athletes directly and the athletes have in turn informed the Federation of this development.

“Until all proceedings are completed we will keep their identities,” the AFN said.

A total of 193 athletes from 58 member countries affiliated to the WA had been approved for the one-time grant.

It will be recalled that in April 2020, the WA in conjunction with the International Athletics Foundation (IAF), announced that it has set up an Athlete Welfare Fund to help support professional athletes experiencing financial hardship due to the Coronavirus pandemic.