Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

In less than three weeks the Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district again distributed food items worth over #30 million naira to the people of his constituency.

It would be recalled that the three- termed Senator who was the past president of Nigeria Union of Journalists had about three weeks ago distributed three trucks of loads of food items and other consumables to the seven local government areas comprising of his senatorial district.

In the latest distribution Adeyemi said he was moved to do more because of some persistent calls he received variously from his constituency thanking him while many others were begging to be captured as the palliatives meant for two local areas were diverted.

Adeyemi who said his passion to serve the people selflessly was borne out of genuine desire to contribute his own quota to the development of mankind (especially the downtrodden and the less privileged in the society) and to leave a worthy legacy instead of accumulating wealth.

He said in the first and second term , he had bought over 400 vehicles to people, sunk over 400 boreholes, constructed roads and built hospitals across the senatorial district and helped in providing job opportunities to hundreds of youths, yet some of his political detractors will not see anything good in him unless he was brazenly confrontational to the authorities.

But he said” I will never do that, my upbringing is different from others,

a great leader will look at how his people will not forget him when he leaves his office. Irrespective of what anybody will say against me, I strive to make a difference.

“Money can fail you, position can fail you but what cannot fail you is what you have done for humanity. I don’t believe in acquisition of wealth, I believe in writing my name in the heart of our people

“The last time I was here I said I am totally committed to Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello and some people went on the internet and said ‘I have sold out our people’. The Governor is our brother (from a neighboring community) if I have any issue with him especially issues affecting Kogi West I will never come to the public domain. I will go inside his room and discuss with him as a brother.

‘I had the privilege of being the DG campaign that brought back this government in the last election, politics must be synonymous with integrity, morality, faith and sincerity of purpose. You cannot join in building a house and start using hammer again to pull down the same house you helped to build except you are a mad person.

“Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello has been fair to Kogi West senatorial district and you all know that I will be the last person that will compromise our people.

“What we have just seen so far from my representation is just the beginning, I will serve passionately, with all commitment and I will not mislead you. What so ever remains good I will continue do for our people,” he added.