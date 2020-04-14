Romanus Okoye

Former President, Nigeria Bar Association, (NBA) Dr. Olisa Agbakoba has called on experts managing the COVID-19 pandemic to give Nigerians graphic details of the progression of the disease. Agbakoba said that there was also a need to see a key medical figure in charge of the process.

He made this call while reacting to President Buhari’s extension of the sit-at-home order. “I agree with the president that another extension is necessary but I would like our experts to build a model so we know where we are,” he said.

“Are we making progress? Are we reaching a peak? We need a model to assist us and we need to see a key medical figure in charge of this process.”