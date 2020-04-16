President, FIBA Africa Zone 3, Col. Sam Ahmedu (Rtd) has called on the eight member nations in the zone to take the stipulated guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

He called on the national federations in the zone to align with global strategies of the World Health Organisation to bring to an end, the ravaging scourge of the coronavirus, which had halted all sporting activities, including that of the zone in line with FIBA directive to suspend all activities.

In his Easter message to the national federations, the president noted that only strict adherence to the guidelines will secure the future of players, coaches, and technical officials, as well as administrators of the game.

His words; “My brothers and sisters of FIBA Africa zone 3, A Happy Easter and God’s blessings to us all. As we go through this trying time with the COVID- 19 pandemic, I enjoin everyone to stay at home as the world battles against this pandemic.

“I have no doubt that we will overcome the virus, but presently the need to adhere to the advice of our public health officials and instructions from authorities are imperative. We will soon reconnect and continue our programmes when this is over, for now, it is important that we stay safe. God is in control.”

He noted further that like every other organisation, the zone would adjust its programmes as soon as the virus is brought under control and the world gets back to normalcy.