The Akwa Ibom Government has cancelled all state events requiring large gathering, as it confirmed

48 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Chairman of the COVID-19 Management Committee, said this during a press briefing tagged “Second Wave of COVID-19: Need for Strict Compliance with Guidelines and Protocols.”

Ekwuwem cautioned Akwa Ibom residents against acts that might lead to another lockdown with its attendance consequences.

He said “large political meetings are discouraged until the current spike of COVID-19 infections is reduced.

“Religious leaders must adhere strictly to the guidelines and protocols for programmes as developed by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and submitted to government.

“School administrators must ensure compulsory and proper use of face mask by students, teachers and everyone in the school premises.”

The SSG stressed that COVID-19 guidelines and protocols must be strictly adhered to by everyone in the state.

According to him, the use of face mask remains compulsory in all public places, offices, tricycles, buses, cars, churches, mosques, markets, hotels and schools

“Social distancing must be maintained in all public events (indoor and outdoor), in tricycles, cars, taxis, buses, schools and churches.

“Regular hand washing with running water; regular use of sanitizers in homes, offices, public buildings, schools, churches, mosques, hotels and markets, among others.”

Ekuwen also said that personal temperature measurements must be used at entry points into all public buildings, churches, schools, and high body temperatures be reported to the nearest medical facility.

“Hotels, bars, night clubs, restaurants, fastfood outlets and tourism resorts should also adhere strictly to further specific guidelines and protocols as outlined by the COVID-19 Guidelines and Protocol Task Force of the Hotel and Tourism Management Board.

“All COVID-19 Guidelines and Protocol Compliance Monitoring Teams in Churches, Mosques, Markets, Motor Parks, check points, etc, are hereby directed to increase the frequency, intensity, scope and scale of their monitoring activities,” Ekuwem said.

He called on the people to help curb the spread of the dreaded virus by undertaking all necessary precautionary measures issued by World Health Organisation, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Akwa Ibom Government and other relevant public health organisations.

