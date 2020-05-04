Joe Effiong, Uyo

A dusk-to-dawn curfew has been imposed on all parts of Akwa Ibom State by the state government from 8pm to 6am effective Monday, May 4th, 2020 as one of the conditions attached to relaxing COVID -19 lockdown.

Giving an update of expectations from Akwa Ibom citizens as the state relaxes its economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Uyo on Monday, the Secretary to State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem cautioned that no one, however highly placed, would be permitted to violate the curfew.