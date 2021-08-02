JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Akwa Ibom state government has ordered 1million doses of vaccines against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic for the state.

Gov. Udom Emmanuel who announced this during a family thanksgiving service organised by the permanent Secretary, Government House, Dr. and Mrs. Nathaniel Adiakpan held at St. Paul’s Cathedral, The African Church, Ibibio South Diocese, Afaha Ubium, in Onna Local Government, urged the citizens to ignore rumours and go for vaccination against Covid-19 as well as adhere strictly to safety and prevention protocols in order to stay safe.

Emmanuel said; “Please I want to raise a strong warning, whether you believe it or not, this COVID-19 is real, please, protect yourself, and don’t take it for granted, simple hygiene can help you a lot.

“We are also ordering new sets of vaccines, don’t mind what they are writing take that vaccine. We are trying, one million vaccines should be coming in, please let people take especially if you are above 40-years”.

He advised his administration’s critics to stop demarketing the state by claiming that his administration is going to leave behind huge and unsustainable debt profile, assuring that his administration is working tirelessly to create and sustain wealth for posterity.

‘’I read in the papers, people abusing me and saying that the governor is going to leave loan debt for the state, me Udom Emmanuel leave loan for which state?

“The state that I am trying to reduce its financial burden, and I am trying to manage resources. If there is something we want to do, we want to leave a positive net earnings for the State.

“If God has endowed me with little knowledge to create money allow me, don’t stand on our way, don’t say what you don’t know, don’t whip up sentiments so that our State can move forward.

“We have a Deep Seaport here, unfortunately our people in Akwa Ibom drove away one of the investors, I am struggling seriously to get another one to come in”.the Governnor said.

He said again that responsible parental care remains the bedrock of peace and orderliness, and reduces conflicts and needless crises in the society urging parents to bring up their wards In way that would add value to the society.

‘’There are simply things that we take for granted and the reason we are having problems all over the world is that parents are no more parents, it doesn’t just end in having a child. The Bible says that you must train up a child in the way that he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it”.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.