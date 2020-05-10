Joe Effiong, Uyo,

Akwa Ibom government has installed 3G cameras at its borders with other states to check inter-state movement in order to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Governor Udom Emmanuel who while interacting with the people of the state through a live radio programme in Uyo yesterday, said the 3G cameras have been installed at Itu and Ikot Abasi to monitor the movement of people.

“We have installed 3G cameras at our road borders, especially the busy ones like Itu, Ikot Abasi borders. We monitor every movement at our situation rooms and I see everything from my sitting room,” the governor said.

While emphasisng that the borders leading to the state have been properly secured, the governor explained that he was working discreetly to provide quality healthcare services to the people.

“We don’t take pleasure in noise making. The fact that you don’t see me jump on heavy duty vehicles, does not mean we are not doing our best.

“Trust us, we have secured our borders. People have different styles of working, and I’m happy we are getting the results we want.

He empasised that state government could not allow church services to be held because of the level of interaction after those services.

“There will be no church services for now. You know someone like me I love church services but at a critical time like this, there is nothing we can do.

“We cannot allow church services because of the level of interaction after those services. You know We are Africans and we love ourselves. You can’t take that communal life away from our people. Please join your services online.

“There is adequate technology these days for Pastors to preach to the entire world and not even to members of a particular church alone. Gather your family at home and join services online tomorrow. The same God in the church will bless you at home”.

Despite the dull in the aviation sector due to COVID-19 pandemic, Emmanuel said two more aircraft would be acquired for Ibom Air this year and by next year, there would be two additional planes for the airline to begin international flight.

“Everything we are doing is according to our business plan. We proposed two aircrafts for 2020, two more in 2021 and by 2022 we will set up so we can begin flying international routes. It is not easy.