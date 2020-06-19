Joe Apu

Abia indigenes, under the auspices of the Abia Indigenes Congress/Abia Union, South Africa, has charged indisposed state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, to remain strong and resolute even as he undergoes treatment for coronavirus.

Speaking from South Africa, President General of the body, Chima Umealo, said this is a trying time for Abia State but noted that they are praying fervently for the governor’s quick recovery.

Umealo, in a goodwill message to the governor dated, June 12, 2020 and entitled: “Get well soon,” said: “You are in our thoughts and prayers during your time of recovery; one among our numerous wishes is that God will heal you speedily. Heart full of compassion and sympathetic prayers are being sent your way with the hope that you will feel better soon.

“We are thinking of you during this time of illness, and praying you will find strength in the Lord and his never-ending supply of love. Our prayer for you is to have strength and peace as you face this health challenge.

“AICSA and the entire Abia State community at large are hoping that each day finds you stronger and full of joy. Get well soon our governor.”

To further the commitment of the government, the deputy governor, Ude Chukwu, on Monday said the state will continue to implement aggressive testing for coronavirus in communities to identify those infected with the disease.

Chukwu, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen after a review meeting with members of the state inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19, called on citizens, especially those living in Aba to take necessary measures to protect themselves as, according to him, the infection outlook in the commercial city is not looking good.

He also announced that the two molecular laboratory equipment will be arriving at the weekend from the United States of America and assured the people that the state will deploy the rapid response team to all the local government areas to ensure the target set by Governor Ikpeazu of testing, at least, 10 percent of the population is achieved.