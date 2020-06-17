The Executive committee of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO) has cancelled the 47th Conference and Annual General Assembly of the organisation earlier scheduled to hold in Lagos.

In a statement jointly signed by the AIO President, Ms Delphine Traore and Secretary-General, Jean Baptiste Ntukamazina, the AIO explained that the decision was reached during an extraordinary Executive Committee meeting held on June 9.

Apart from cancelling the 47th Conference and Annual General Assembly, the executive committee also announced that the conference has been shifted to hold 2021 in Lagos on a date to be announced soon.

In arriving at the decision, the Executive Committee examined “the current situation of the COVID-19 global pandemic and re-examined the earlier decision of March 20, 2020 postponing the 47th AIO conference to October 3-7 in Lagos; took into account the position of the local organising committee calling for the cancellation of the AIO conference in Nigeria”.

It added: “The executive committee uses this opportunity to send a message of support and solidarity to all member, stakeholders and partners who are affected in one way or the other by the COVID-19 pandemic”.