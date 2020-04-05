Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Federal Government on Saturday, April 4th, took delivery of the first batch of medical supplies ordered from Turkey for the treatment of those infected with COVID-19 which was flown in onboard Air Peace aircraft.

Inside sources disclose that an Air Peace Boeing 777 aircraft with registration number 5N-BWI left Nigeria early Saturday morning for the seven hours flight to Turkey and was able to lift the supplies and landed at Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Saturday night.

The source also disclosed that this was the first batch of the medical supplies from the federal government, noting that the airline would leave for China on Monday, April 6th, for another batch of medical supplies from the federal government.

“Air Peace will also deliver another supplies for the federal government. It will leave for Beijing on Monday for 15 hours non-stop flight to China with its Boeing 777 ER with registration number 5N-BVE, ” the source said.

The Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace, Mrs Toyin Olajide, on behalf of the airline, gave kudos to the federal government for its efforts to rid the coronavirus disease from Nigeria, noting that the Nigerian government is way ahead of some countries in the fight against the virus.

“The management of Air Peace commends the federal government for being proactive in the preparation for emergencies, preventing the spread of the virus and also providing the kits and other medical equipment for the treatment of those infected by the pandemic. This shows that government is ready to fight this disease and it is even more prepared than the governments of some of the advanced nations in the measures and strategies adopted to eradicate the virus,” Olajide said.

In a related development, the US Mission in Nigeria has denied social media reports that it evacuated over 600 of its citizens from Lagos on Saturday.

The Mission stated on its Facebook page that although a repatriation flight successfully departed from Abuja on Saturday morning, two flights that were scheduled to depart Lagos on Friday were cancelled due to flight clearance issues in other West African states.

It also denied reports that it demanded three years of tax returns as a condition to evacuate its citizens.

“The US Mission has been made aware of false information being spread online about the repatriation flights for American citizens. Here are the facts. A repatriation flight successfully departed from Abuja on Saturday morning. Unfortunately, two flights that were scheduled to depart Lagos on Friday were cancelled due to flight clearance issues in other West African states.

“The US government immediately took action to redress the situation and the flights have been rescheduled. As promised, everyone who was confirmed on Friday’s flights will have a seat on the rescheduled flights. Note that you must receive confirmation that you have a seat on a particular flight or are on standby for a particular flight.

“If you haven’t been contacted or haven’t reconfirmed personally with the consulate by phone, do not come to the airport.

“Remember to bring all of your current valid travel documents and your confirmation message. We do not ask for proof of paid taxes. Pay close attention to the weight restrictions on baggage,” it stated.

Daily Sun reported that hundreds of American nationals who were scheduled to be evacuated from Lagos over the COVID-19 pandemic were left stranded on the morning of Friday, April 3, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

A source at MMIA told Daily Sun that the US Embassy had contracted a private charter company to evacuate them but the flight was cancelled because it didn’t have overflight permit to fly over the airspace of some West African countries.

Overflight permits are authorisations from Civil Aviation Authorities (CAAs) to overfly a country’s airspace. These differ in terms of regulations and airspace coverage area, depending on the country. It’s always important to check over-flight permit requirements in advance with your 3rd-party provider for the planned route of flight.

The US Mission in Nigeria has previously made it clear that nationals who wish to be evacuated would have to sign a promissory note that they will pay for their seats.

Germany, France and Isreal were among countries that have so far evacuated their citizens who wished to leave Nigeria as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UK Mission in Nigeria also said on its official Twitter handle that over 4,000 of its citizens who were stranded in Nigeria after the airports were shut and flights were restricted have indicated interest to be evacuated.