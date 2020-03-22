Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Wife of Kebbi State Governor, Hajia Aisha Atiku Bagudu, who is also the founder of Mass Literacy for the Less Privileged and the Almajiris Initiative (MALLPAI) foundation has taken her campaign on preventions of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to Fulani settlements in the state.

Bagudu on Saturday visited Ruggar Alela Nomadic School, Ruggar Birgi, in Augie Local Government Area and Tudun na Nono Tsangaya school in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area, among other districts, to sensitise Fulani herdsmen and pupils of nomadic schools on the dangers of the novel coronavirus.

Bagudu informed the herdsmen and pupils of the nomadic school at Tarasa village about the danger posed by the novel coronavirus, stressing that the best way to prevent the transmission and spread of the deadly virus is to maintain good hygiene at all times.

According to her, “first of all, let me commend the people of Tarasa community for enrolling your children into the nomadic school. And, regarding the request by the Turasa village head on how to repair their school, I have already started discussions with the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education on how the government could intervene in the reconstruction the school before resumption of pupils.

“I want to advise parents and all stakeholders to sensitise their children when they are at home on the importance of hands washing and measures to be taken on the prevention of COVID-19. I want to urge you all to adopt the habit of washing your hands frequently in order to avoid diseases,” the governor’s wife said.

Bagudu, commended the northwestern governors for their decision to close schools in the region to prevent the wide spread of the novel coronavirus.

Mrs Bagudu distributed food items, insecticides, mosquito nets, hand sanitizers and toiletries to both the nomadic and Tsangaya schools in the area.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Muhammed Magawata Aleiro, encouraged parents to enroll their children to both Qur’anic and western schools.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the Nomadic schools in Kebbi State, Alhaji Usman Kwasara, said that the Kebbi State Government has built 119 nomadic schools with toilets, chairs, writing materials and other facilities, renovated 550 schools and has promised to build 40 more of such schools.

During her visits to the nomadic and Tsangaya Schools, Mrs Bagudu was accompanied by the Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry of Education Hajiya Rafa’atu Noma Hamma, Ministry of Women Affairs, Hajiya Aisha Muhammad Mai Kurata, Ministry of Animal Health Husbandry and Fisheries, Hajiya Fati Udulu, Dr Hamza Abubakar Sadiq from the Primary Health Care Development Agency, Kebbi State, among other state officials.