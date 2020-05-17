Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, is collaborating with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to produce and distribute 20,000 face masks free of charge to people of Kebbi State as part of the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The Director -General of NDE, Dr Nasir Muhammed Ladan Argungu, disclosed this in Argungu,Kebbi State, yesterday, during the training of 22 females and 18 males who would produce the face masks.

Ladan- Argungu explained that the distribution of the face masks to the good people of Kebbi State was part of the sustained efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state in particular and the country in general.

Director -General NDE who was represented by the Kebbi State Coordinator of the NDE, Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma Machika said, the production and distribution of the face masks was being done in collaboration with the Pet Project of the First Lady’s Future Assured.

According to him, the initiative is in line with the Federal Government’s policy of encouraging the use of local raw materials. He said: “NDE graduate trainees and trainers are actively and productively engaged and incentives for the production of the face masks will be given to them which will cushion the effects of COVID 19 lockdown”.