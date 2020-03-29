Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari has prayed for the quick recovery of Governor Nasir El-Rufai who rested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

El-Rufai on Saturday announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Mrs Buhari through her Twitter handle, @aishambuhari, tweeted: “Gov. Nasir, I am deeply touched by the news of your Covid 19 status. On behalf of my family, I extend our sincere prayers for your quick recovery. I want to assure you that with collective effort we will overcome it. In Shaa Allah!

“Allah ya bamu lafiya gaba daya.”

State governors were exposed to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State who tested positive for the virus after he had contact with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s son who tested positive for the virus.

They were all attendees of the last Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the Nigerian Economic Council.