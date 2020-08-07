Emmanuel Adeyemi, lokoja

The Management of Ajaokuta Steel Company has said it was shutting down its facility over an index case of Covid-19

recorded in the hospital

The shut down, it said was to allow the Hospital do a comprehensive decontamination.

According to a statement issued and posted on the hospital’s notice board on Friday and signed by the hospital’s Deputy General Manager, D.Y. Salisu it urged patients and workers to vacate the hospital temporarily

The statement read, “You may be aware that a case of Covid-19 had been confirmed at the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited Medical Centre. The victim had since been moved to the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja under the watch of relevant agencies.

“The hospital will be shut down for services effective 12 noon, Friday 7th August 2020.

“In line with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control protocol and guidelines, all contacts have been directed to proceed on self-isolation for 14 days and the entire hospital will be decontaminated to prevent further infection and community spread.”