Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has expressed great concern over the influx of people from other states despite the ban on inter-state movement to prevent the spread of Corona Virus Disease.

The Governor who spoke through his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Dr Doyin Odebowale alleged that the police were frustrating the effort of the state government at containing the spread of the deadly disease.

Odebowale who visited the state boundaries on yesterday, accused the police of allowing people to enter the state after allegedly giving them bribe.

He said “The Police are supposed to turn back any unauthorised vehicle but they allow them to pass through. You are corrupt. You are not doing your work.”

However, the head of the police team, Mr Ebisine Amy, denied the allegation.

He said the policemen at the boundaries of the state are doing their work professionally.

“We don’t collect money from anybody and no vehicle has passed through this place. My men are doing their work accordingly,” he said.

The Chairman of the Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19 who is also the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, said the state was doing everything within its power to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Recall that the state government has closed all the boundaries of the state and banned inter state movement to contain the spread of COVID-19.