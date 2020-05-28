Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has given palliatives to members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) serving in the state.

The palliatives include rice, beans, yam, eggs, vegetable oil, beverages, condiments, and other food items.

Governor Akeredolu said that the corp members have displayed patriotism and nationalism by being in the state despite COVID 19 pandemic.

‘Of a truth, our administration planned to give palliatives to the poor in all the 18 Local Government Areas that make up the state, but the exemplary services rendered by the members of the NYSC to fight COVID 19 should not go unrewarded,’ the governor said.

‘I want to let you know that your patriotic service to the nation, especially at the challenging times of battling to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic with the production and donation of antiseptic, hand sanitiser and face masks to the State government, hospitals, institutions, the vulnerable and indigent people across the state, is acknowledged and appreciated,’ he added.

The governor, who was represented by the Chairman, Ondo State Palliative Committee, Akinola Olotu, said that the government will not waiver in its responsibility to the NYSC.

He said the present administration in the state values the indispensability of the youths and will ensure they are encouraged to remain productive in the overall interest of the state.

Olotu, who is also the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Agriculture and Agribusiness, informed that the Governor is working assiduously to lay a solid foundation for the development of the state.

Speaking, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs Grace Akpabio said the positive disposition of Governor Akeredolu to NYSC, facilitated the construction of perimeter fence around the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Ikare-Akoko.