Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has ordered the release of 26 inmates serving different jail terms at a correctional centre in the state

The move, the governor said, is part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19) in the prison population.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye, in a statement issued Monday night, said the governor acted in exercise of the power conferred on him by paragraph D of sub-section (1) of section 212, of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

Ajiboye said that the said inmates were those who had served portions of their sentences after being duly sentenced to various terms of imprisonment.

“The governor believes that decongesting the correctional custodial centre will also help prevent the spread of COVID-19, not only among inmates but also the officials,” he said.