Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

As part of the move to contain the spread of the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has ordered the release of 26 inmates serving different jail terms at the correctional centre in the state.

This, the Governor said was part of the move to contain the spread of Corona Virus disease.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye in a statement issued last night said the Governor acted in exercise of the power conferred on him by paragraph D of sub-section (1) of section 212, of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

Ajiboye said that the said inmates are those who have served portions of their sentences after being duly sentenced to various terms of imprisonment.

“The Governor believes that decongesting the Correctional Custodial Centre will also help prevent the spread of COVID 19, not only amongst inmates, but also the officials,” he said.