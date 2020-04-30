Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Mr Rottimi Akeredolu has sought for the support of the workforce in the fight against coronavirus disease.

He said the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the entire world can be won with the support of the workforce.

In his goodwill message to commemorate this year’s workers day, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Segun Ajiboye, Governor Akeredolu urged workers in the State to support all the efforts of the government aimed at containing COVID-19.

The governor also described labour unions as partners in progress, just as he commended the workers in the State for their understanding and support.

This singular gesture, he said, has enabled his administration to serve the State better.

According to Governor Akeredolu, the continuous maturity exhibited by workers and their leaders in the State has not just enhanced a better relationship but has given hope for a mutuality benefiting relationship.

The governor craved a sustained and more robust engagement between the workers and the State government in his administration’s efforts to meet the demands on the welfare of workers and the generality of the people.