Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has signed the Regulations for good Order, Safety, Security and Public Health of the state as part of government’s efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Donald Ojogo, Commissioner for Information and Orientation said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Akure.

Ojogo explained that the regulations were on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic and could be cited as the Ondo State Dangerous Infectious Diseases (COVID-19) (Emergency Prevention) Regulations, 2020.

According to him, the signing exercising was part of the powers conferred on the governor by the Public Health Law, Cap. 124, Volume 3, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006, and pursuant to other Laws and enabling powers.

“Succinctly, all acts done prior to the commencement of these Regulations to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus Disease, 2019 are hereby ratified.

“It is pertinent to emphasise that the purpose of these regulations is to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 within the local area as it seems necessary,” he said.

The commissioner further said that the 14-Page regulations order was split into 19 sections with necessary subsections while each of the principal sections dealt with power over potentially infectious persons.

The order includes: “Restriction of movement, powers relating to events, gatherings and premises, power over conduct of trade and commercial activities.

“Closure of public educational, vocational institutions within the local area and power relating to food, drugs and other essential supply chain, hoarding and processing manipulation.

“Transportation, storage, and disposal of the remains of persons infected with COVID-19, suspension of court proceedings, power to prohibit the transmission of false information as well as offences.”

“It is, therefore, our collective responsibility to take maximum advantage of the provisions to help government in this regard,” he said. (NAN)