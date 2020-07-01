Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has tested positive for coronavirus disease.

The governor, who confirmed his COVID-19 status in a statement, yesterday, said he had already isolated himself and will remain in isolation for 14 days, pending improvement on his health.

“I had malaria few days ago and I was treated and I got over it. As at the time we had our party National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, one of my colleagues said I should go ahead and have a test for COVID-19.

“The result came out today (yesterday) and I tested positive. I am not feeling sick nor feeling hot anyway. But my doctors have advised that I should take the normal treatment and self-isolate.

“So, for now, I will be isolated. Let me tell our people that there are many of us that don’t have the symptoms, but the virus is there and you cannot see it. This time, we will conduct another test and we will know the result.

“Let me assure our people that the work is going on. I want to plead with my political associates that they should continue with the project at hand because we are sure of winning. My trust in God to get through this is unshakable. So, my people, if you have malaria get tested,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Akeredolu has directed all members of the executive council to undergo compulsory COVID-19 test to determine their status.

By the directive, all commissioners, special advisers and assistants to the governor are to undergo the test.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, made thegovernor’s position known in a statement, yesterday.

The state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has attributed Akeredolu’s status to his recent trip to Abuja where he went to submit his governorship nomination form.

The party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Zadok Akintoye, said: “It is quite unfortunate that the actions of Mr. Governor during his trip to Abuja to submit his nomination form may have also exposed members of the House of Assembly who joined him on that trip.

“A viral video clearly showing the governor sneezing into his hands in the midst of the members of the Assembly, was shared online making it imperative that the National Centre for Disease Control takes immediate action in testing and isolating anyone who may have been exposed to the governor within the last few days.

“Our prayers and best wishes go to the governor at this time and we hope the lessons learnt would help in ensuring greater compliance with laid down rules for mitigating the spread of the virus,” he said.

Regardless, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, to toe the path of honour by resigning from office, having left the party that produced him.

The South West Publicity Secretary of the party, Ayo Fadaka, who spoke on Sunrise Daily, a Channels TV programme, said Ajayi should be honourable in his action by resigning from office.

Fadaka said Agboola should resign from office since he can no longer work with his boss, Governor Akeredolu.